Rosemary & Crazzy Steve Reunite at Hard To Kill

News / January 12, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Earlier tonight on IMPACT!, Rosemary‘s former ally in Decay, Crazzy Steve, came to her aid when she fell victim to the numbers game in her match against Tenille Dashwood. After Steve chased off the threat of Kaleb who relentlessly got involved in the matchup, Rosemary was able to put Tenille away with her signature spear.
Now the two duos are set to collide this Saturday at Hard To Kill as Rosemary and Crazzy Steve team up once again to battle Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb With a K in a tag team match! Who will leave Hard To Kill with the victory?
