Alexander & Myers Settle Unfinished Business on LIVE Countdown to Hard To Kill

News / January 14, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
This Saturday at 7p.m. ET, LIVE Countdown to Hard To Kill takes over AXS TV and IMPACT’s digital platforms for a special live red carpet pre-game show featuring appearances by IMPACT athletes, and expert panelists weighing in on the night’s matches just one hour before Hard To Kill on Pay-Per-View!
LIVE Countdown To Hard To Kill will also feature an exclusive match as Josh Alexander goes one-on-one with Brian Myers. Last Tuesday on IMPACT!, “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers went to IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore and demanded an opportunity. Moments later, an opportunity presented itself when he was confronted by “Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander! Now these two top IMPACT stars will settle their unfinished business from a recent episode of IMPACT! where Alexander was disqualified after The Karate Man attacked Myers during their bout!
Don’t miss LIVE Countdown to Hard To Kill this Saturday at 7p.m. ET on AXS TV and IMPACT’s digital platforms!