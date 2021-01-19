AEW’s Private Party & Matt Hardy Arrive on IMPACT!

News / January 19, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Earlier tonight on the first IMPACT! since last weekend’s historic Hard To Kill PPV, the shocking moments continued when AEW’s Private Party, managed by former IMPACT World Champion Matt Hardy, made a surprise appearance.
They would go on to face the team of Chris Sabin and the returning James Storm in the main event with the winners earning a shot at The Good Brothers‘ World Tag Team Championships. After AEW President Tony Khan revealed that he sent Private Party and Matt Hardy in retaliation for The Good Brothers’ recent actions on Dynamite, he and AEW official Jerry Lynn watched the match from ringside. In its closing moments, Jerry Lynn would get physically involved, costing Sabin and Storm the contest.
What will happen next now that Private Party have secured an IMPACT World Tag Team Championship opportunity? Stay tuned to IMPACT! Tuesday nights at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch to find out.