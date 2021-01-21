Exclusive: “Cowboy” James Storm is Back

Exclusive / January 21, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
After IMPACT! went off the air, the cameras were rolling for these exclusive videos you won’t see on television. What did TNA original James Storm have to say just moments after returning to IMPACT and joining forces with Chris Sabin? Violent By Design send a message to the entire IMPACT Wrestling locker room. Matt Cardona and Josh Alexander prepare to face the challenge of Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. Plus, Rohit Raju looks ahead to what he thinks is an X-Division Title rematch against TJP!
Click here for full IMPACT! results and highlights.