Private Party Challenge The Good Brothers at No Surrender

News / January 21, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Last Tuesday on the first IMPACT! after Hard To Kill, AEW made their presence felt in a big way when Matt Hardy and Private Party arrived on the scene. In the main event, they would go on to defeat the team of Chris Sabin and the returning James Storm to earn themselves a shot at The Good Brothers‘ IMPACT World Tag Team Championships.
It has just been announced that their opportunity will come on February 13th when No Surrender takes over IMPACT Plus for another must-see exclusive event! Who will leave No Surrender with the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles around their waists and what will happen if that team is from AEW?