New Autographed Collectibles Available Now on eBay

News / January 22, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Several new, match-used and autographed collectibles are now available on IMPACT Wrestling’s eBay store (ebay.com/impactwrestling), including Sami Callihan‘s lethal baseball bat that he used to torment countless opponents in 2019 and 2020.
All items come with the official IMPACT Wrestling Hologram to verify the authenticity of the item and the autographs. Most items also have unique inscriptions added to the autograph by the IMPACT Superstar.
Another noteworthy, one-of-a-kind collectible now available is the actual dress shirt that Moose wore on the #IMPACTonAXSTV that aired Jan. 19, 2021. Moose and Rich Swann did not see eye-to-eye in the ring and Moose’s shirt was torn by Swann. All buttons went flying, yet the designer shirt was saved by IMPACT Executives, who then had both Moose and Swann sign it.
A unique collectible from the Hard To Kill pay-per-view is the gloves worn by referee Brandon Tolle during the Barbed Wire Massacre match between Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards. Brandon autographed both gloves, with inscriptions, and the gloves have the IMPACT Hologram.
Collectors can also see a unique, limited-edition towel, signed by all three members of Violent By Design: Eric Young, Joe Doering and Deaner.
Speaking with Doering, you also can bid on the official, match-used and broken Kendo Stick, that is autographed by Doering.
