IMPACT! on AXS TV Results – January 26, 2021

IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann kicks off the show. Swann calls out Tommy Dreamer and says that not only is February 13th the date of No Surrender on IMPACT Plus, it’s also Dreamer’s 50th birthday. Swann thanks Dreamer for helping him and so many other members of the locker room find their way. Swann says that he wants to fulfill a personal dream of his – to defend the World Title against the Innovator of Violence! One by one, Sami Callihan, Chris Bey and Moose all lay claim to the number one contendership. Swann denies them all, granting the opportunity to Dreamer at No Surrender. Furious by the announcement, Callihan strikes Swann and a huge brawl breaks out! Willie Mack returns after his brutal “I Quit” match at Genesis and goes right after Moose! Willie stands tall alongside Swann and Dreamer but it doesn’t end there. Callihan turns out the lights and when they come back on, Ken Shamrock is standing in the ring! Shamrock lays everyone out as Moose, Callihan and Bey join him in the beatdown.
Gia Miller attempts to get a word with Rich Swann, Tommy Dreamer and Willie Mack. They storm Scott D’Amore’s office and demand a match with Moose, Chris Bey, Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock tonight. D’Amore grants them the match but they’re outnumbered! Dreamer is about to go find someone from the locker room to join their ranks but D’Amore says he has just what their looking for in his office. Who could it be?
Matt Cardona and Josh Alexander join forces for one night only as they look to take out a common enemy. Cardona sends Ace over the top rope to the floor with a clothesline. Alexander does the same to Fulton before lifting Cardona up and over with a crossbody! Ace turns the tide with a top rope leg drop on Alexander. Walking Weapon hits the ropes but Fulton knees him in the back to shut down his momentum. Alexander creates separation and makes the tag to Cardona! Ace avoids a boot in the corner but Cardona catches Fulton with a dropkick instead. Cardona hits Fulton with Radio Silence to win!
Rohit Raju is speaking to someone in the backstage area. He asks for their assistance in defeating TJP next week. If he does, he’ll earn himself another opportunity at the X-Division Championship.
Just one week after he appeared in the IMPACT Zone, AEW President Tony Khan joins AEW commentator Tony Schiavone for another paid ad promoting this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TNT.
Matt Cardona and Josh Alexander run in to Cardona’s former tag team partner, Brian Myers. Cardona is happy to see him but the same can’t be said for Myers. The Most Professional Wrestler is angry with Alexander for choosing to partner with Cardona over him. Myers claims that he’s moved on to bigger and better things and heads to the ring for his match with former IMPACT World Champion, Eddie Edwards.
Eddie hits an overhead belly-to-belly suplex, followed by a big dive to the outside. Myers sends Eddie shoulder-first into the steel ring post to gain control. Myers targets the arm of Eddie which sustained injury in the brutal Barbed Wire Massacre at Hard To Kill. Eddie connects with a Backpack Stunner for two. Myers comes back with the Flatliner for a near fall of his own. Eddie snaps as he bites Myers in the forehead! Myers is busted open the referee calls for the bell.
Have we witnessed the reemergence of the old Eddie Edwards?
Knockouts Tag Team Champions Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz are worried that their Fire ‘N Flava Fest later tonight will be a huge flop. Johnny Swinger passes through and that gives Kiera an idea!
Matt Hardy prepares Private Party for their upcoming IMPACT World Tag Team Championship match against The Good Brothers at No Surrender. After all, more victories equals more money for Matt Hardy!
Kaleb gets on the apron in the opening moments of the match. While the referee is distracted, Tenille hits Rosemary over the head with his camera bag but Rosemary is able to kick out at two! Tenille hits a hanging neckbreaker on the ropes as Kaleb adds insult to injury on the outside. Tenille connects with her signature low crossbody in the corner. Rosemary builds momentum with a T-Bone suplex, then hits As Above So Below to win!
After Taya Valkyrie was taken to jail for shooting John E Bravo, Larry D is reunited with his partner in XXXL, Acey Romero. Larry claims that whatever he does from here on out is not going to be pretty. They’re confronted by Rosemary and Crazzy Steve. Of course, Rosemary was the best friend of Taya who framed Lawrence D for shooting Bravo! Larry keeps his promise and knocks out Steve with a right hand!
Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz tell Johnny Swinger and John E Bravo that they can attend Fire ‘N Flava Fest after ticket sales didn’t live up to their expectations. Unfortunately for Fallah Bahh, he is still denied an invitation.
Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee and Susan brag about putting their issues with members of the Knockouts division behind them. Jordynne Grace and Jazz interrupt and according to them, their issues are far from over! Susan doesn’t take the threat lightly and challenges Jordynne Grace to a singles match next week!
MC Alisha introduces the new Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz. They come to the ring to celebrate their huge victory over Havok and Nevaeh at Hard To Kill. Referee Brandon Tolle and John E Bravo aren’t impressed with the party’s catering. The festival quickly goes off the rails when Fire ‘N Flava discover someone in disguise at ringside. They think it’s Fallah Bahh but it turns out to be Nevaeh! In the ring, Havok takes out Kiera with a clothesline! Fire ‘N Flava retreat up the ramp as their festival ends in chaos.
Chris Sabin and James Storm share a few drinks while setting their sights on the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships.
Referee Brandon Tolle wants his money back after a disappointing Fire ‘N Flava Fest but Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz deny his request.
Jake throws his jacket at Doering to jumpstart the match but Doering quickly shuts him down with a big boot. Doering hits a thunderous elbow drop. Jake avoids a running crossbody, allowing him to hit a dive to the floor but Jake tweaks his ankle in the process. Doering regains control with the Eraser. Doering hits a Death Valley Driver into a strong clothesline to put Jake away.
After the match, Violent By Design inflict yet another beatdown on Cousin Jake but instead of taking him out of action for good, Eric Young throws him a Violent By Design towel. What could this mean?
Don’t miss next week’s loaded edition of IMPACT! as Jordynne Grace battles Susan, Madman Fulton takes on Josh Alexander, Tasha Steelz goes one-on-one with Havok, Matt Hardy and Private Party appear, TJP collides with Rohit Raju and more!
In a shocking moment, the returning Trey Miguel is revealed as the mystery partner and will join forces with Rich Swann, Tommy Dreamer and Willie Mack! Moose hits Willie with a pop-up powerbomb, then powerbombs his own partner, Chris Bey, straight onto Willie’s chest! Willie fights back with a forearm to Bey, allowing him to tag in Trey Miguel! The pace quickens as Trey shows off his new-found aggression. Shamrock hits Trey with a belly-to-belly suplex but immediately gets taken out by a series of kicks from Swann. Callihan connects with a sitdown powerbomb on the champ. Dreamer hits Callihan with a cutter out of nowhere! Bey hits Dreamer with The Art of Finesse but Willie sends him flying with the Stunner! Moose hits Willie with the Spear. Trey counters Callihan’s package piledriver into a rollup to score the pinfall!
Furious by the result, Ken Shamrock attacks referee Brandon Tolle after the bell and locks in the Ankle Lock as IMPACT! goes off the air.