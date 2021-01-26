Tommy Dreamer Receives World Title Shot at No Surrender

News / January 26, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
To open up tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV, reigning IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann thanked Tommy Dreamer for his service to the IMPACT Wrestling locker room. He noted that not only is February 13th the date of No Surrender on IMPACT Plus, but it’s also Tommy Dreamer’s 50th birthday.
As a special gift, Swann offered Dreamer an IMPACT World Championship shot at the event and the Innovator of Violence graciously accepted! As these two friends look to steal the show, who will leave No Surrender with the IMPACT World Title around their waist?
Prepare for No Surrender 2021 by reliving Every No Surrender Ever on IMPACT Plus – subscribe today!