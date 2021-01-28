Exclusive: Jake, Bey & Cardona Reflect on IMPACT!

Exclusive / January 28, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Tensions continue to rise as No Surrender draws near.
For Cousin Jake, his war against Violent By Design continues. Last Tuesday on AXS TV, he came out on the losing end of a singles match against Joe Doering. After the bout, Violent By Design employed their all-too-common post-match attack but instead of finishing the job, Eric Young draped a towel displaying the groups initials, “VBD”, over top of his beaten down body.
Chris Bey was not impressed when IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann offered Tommy Dreamer a title opportunity on his 50th birthday at No Surrender. According to “The Ultimate Finesser”, February 13th is also his 25th birthday and if Swann is handing out opportunities, then he should get one too!
Matt Cardona made a huge statement when he teamed with Josh Alexander to defeat Ace Austin and Madman Fulton in his IMPACT! in-ring debut. Hear what he had to say in these exclusive post-match comments!