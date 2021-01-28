Slam Wrestling Catches Up With Tasha Steelz

Media / January 28, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Slam Wrestling recently caught up with one half of the new Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Tasha Steelz, after she and Kiera Hogan won the prestigious titles in the finals of the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament at Hard To Kill.
Tasha Steelz is currently atop the Impact women’s roster as half of its tag team champions — with Kiera Hogan, they are known as Fire ‘N Flava. She does not lack for confidence, in herself, or for the entire Knockouts division.