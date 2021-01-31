Matt Hardy Fires Up Private Party, Rosemary Picks a Fight

Backstage / January 31, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Go backstage on the latest episode of IMPACT!
Matt Hardy fires up Private Party ahead of their huge IMPACT World Tag Team Championship match against The Good Brothers on February 13th at No Surrender. Rosemary sets off an angry Larry D who was just released from prison. Rohit Raju issues orders to a mystery partner, and so much more!
Catch up on everything you need to know from last week’s IMPACT! with the Top 5 Must-See Moments, then tune in to a new episode this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch!