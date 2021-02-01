Dustin Diamond Passes Away

News / February 1, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
We are saddened to learn of the passing of Dustin Diamond, who once appeared in TNA during the Asylum Years. We offer our condolences to his friends and family.
