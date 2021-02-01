Hard To Kill Match-Used Souvenirs Now Available on eBay

News / February 1, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Numerous match-used souvenirs from the industry-shaking Hard To Kill pay-per-view are now available on IMPACT’s eBay page, including the sadistic, barbed wire-wrapped Nintendo 64 controller used in the Barbed Wire Massacre match between Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards!
Both Callihan and Edwards autographed the controller — and it features the official IMPACT Hologram, which verifies the item’s authenticity and the autographs.
Another item that is expected to be in high-demand is the foam-mounted 11×17 poster, featuring a 5×6 swatch of the official, match-used canvas from Hard To Kill. IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann is pictured on the poster, as well as AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, along with The Good Brothers and the Motor City Machine Guns. (The poster was printed before Moose replaced Alex Shelley in the main event.)
IMPACT also is offering signed swatches of the match-used canvas from Hard To Kill on the eBay store!