IMPACT! on AXS TV Results: February 2, 2021

Results / February 2, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
After Havok and Nevaeh crashed Fire ‘N Flava Fest last week, Tasha Steelz looks to exact some revenge in singles action! Tasha charges at Havok from the opening bell in this battle of speed vs size. Tasha chops down Havok with a series of kicks. Tasha targets the knee of Havok as she continues to keep her grounded. Havok counters a running bulldog to build momentum. Havok connects with her signature running boot in the corner. Havok catches Tasha in mid-air and plants her to the mat with a swinging slam! Kiera grabs Havok’s foot from ringside but two can play at that game as Nevaeh does the same to Tasha! Havok hits the Tombstone Piledriver to score the victory on one half of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions!
After IMPACT! went off the air last week, Ken Shamrock’s rage continued as he unleashed a brutal attack on IMPACT referees, security and even his own ally, Sami Callihan.
IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore tells Sami Callihan that Ken Shamrock has been suspended indefinitely for his actions last week. To the surprise of D’Amore, Callihan agrees with his decision.
Before IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer collide with the title on the line at No Surrender, they join forces against Moose and Chris Bey later tonight. Swann tells Dreamer to let him carry most of the weight in tonight’s match because he wants him to be 100% on February 13th.
As IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers prepare to defend their titles against AEW’s Private Party at No Surrender, they are confronted by Chris Sabin and James Storm. They want a shot at the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships tonight but Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson decline, citing their big six-man tag team match tomorrow night at AEW Beach Break as the reason. Instead, they agree to settle things next week on IMPACT!
Last week, Josh Alexander and Matt Cardona teamed up for one night only to defeat Ace Austin and Madman Fulton! Tonight, Alexander takes to the ring on his own to battle Fulton in a huge singles collision. Alexander shows off his incredible strength as he hits the big man with a German suplex! Fulton quickly regains control with back-to-back chokeslams, one of them on the hardest part of the ring. Alexander slips out of the corner and connects with a powerbomb, followed by a double underhook piledriver to win!
Brian Myers comes to the ring sporting a new eye patch after an eye-poke from Fallah Bahh that was later reaggravated by Eddie Edwards in their match last week. Myers calls Eddie the “Most Un-professional Wrestler” and a “glorified stunt man”. Myers says he would like nothing more than to defeat Eddie in a match at No Surrender but unfortunately, he’s not cleared to compete. Eddie has heard enough and storms the ring, taking down Myers with a series of strikes! Out of nowhere, Hernandez attacks Eddie from behind. Hernandez is about to take Eddie out with the Border Toss when Matt Cardona makes the save and sends them retreating up the ramp!
We return to Swinger’s Palace where John E Bravo is being severely underpaid to be his casino dealer!
Eddie Edwards thanks Matt Cardona for having his back earlier. They’re headed to the IMPACT management office to request a match against Brian Myers and Hernandez at No Surrender on IMPACT Plus!
Acey hooks Steve’s leg from ringside. Larry distracts the referee while Acey drives Steve into the steel guardrail. Back in the ring, Larry connects with a belly-to-belly suplex for two. Larry continues the wear-down process as Steve tries to bite his way free! Steve attempts a crossbody to Acey but the big man catches him in mid-air. On his way back into the ring, Larry hits Steve with a knockout right to score the victory.
After the match, Rosemary stands her ground as XXXL retreat to the back.
Gia Miller sits down with Trey Miguel after his shocking return to IMPACT Wrestling last week. Trey says that ever since he came to IMPACT, he’s had two crutches by his side. But now, he’s going to prove that he’s always been able to stand on his own two feet. Sami Callihan barges onto the set and claims that Trey doesn’t have the passion to be successful.
Larry D tells Gia Miller that the reason XXXL didn’t take out Rosemary moments ago is because they would never hit a woman. Tenille Dashwood interrupts and says that she’s glad to hit Rosemary for them. Larry D notes that No Surrender on IMPACT Plus is right around the corner.
Susan challenged Jordynne Grace to this match last week and it’s on! Susan wastes time by attempting to take off her jacket, allowing Jordynne to gain the early advantage. Jordynne hits a shoulder tackle for two. Jordynne charges into the corner but Susan uses the referee as a shield. Susan distracts the ref, allowing Kimber to dish out some serious damage on the floor. The match begins to break down as Jazz gets into a physical altercation with Deonna! Jordynne connects with a vicious running elbow in the corner, followed by the Grace Driver to win.
Post-match, Deonna, Kimber and Susan employ a 3-on-2 beatdown until Knockouts veteran ODB makes her surprise return! ODB clears the ring and stands tall alongside Jordynne and Jazz!
Private Party are concerned that Chris Sabin and James Storm are getting a shot at The Good Brothers’ IMPACT World Tag Team Championships next week, just days before their title opportunity at No Surrender. “Big Money” Matt Hardy reassures them that he always has a plan.
AEW Owner Tony Khan and AEW Commentator Tony Schiavone return for another paid ad to promote AEW Beach Break this Wednesday at 8/7c on TNT. In the main event, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers battle Jon Moxley, Pac and Rey Fenix.
Jordynne Grace asks ODB if she’s officially back in IMPACT Wrestling after coming to her aid earlier tonight. ODB doesn’t give a clear-cut answer but Jazz mentions that a lot of veterans have been making their return to IMPACT as of late!
After learning that Manik is indeed TJP’s alter-ego, Rohit looks to earn himself another shot at the X-Division Title tonight. TJP hits a sunset flip into a unique pin attempt for two. Rohit hits running dropkick, sending TJP through the ropes to the floor. Rohit is in total control as he connects with a Flatliner. TJP builds momentum with a tornado DDT but Rohit avoids the follow-up Mamba Splash. Rohit goes for a double foot stomp but this time it’s TJP who counters! TJP retreats under the ring to seemingly reappear as Manik. Moments later, the returning Mahabali Shera emerges with TJP in his grasp! Shera chokeslams him on the ring apron while Rohit has the referee distracted. Rohit follows up with the running boot to score the victory.
Eric Young explains why he instructed Violent By Design to halt their attack on Cousin Jake last week. EY says that he is willing to baptize Jake in the holy waters of change. That is, if Jake is willing to join Violent By Design.
Gia Miller interviews Cousin Jake moments after Violent By Design attempted to recruit him into their family. Jake says that he’s not sure what to think right now but he’ll have his answer by next week.
Don’t miss the final IMPACT! before No Surrender, next Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch! ODB battles Kimber Lee, Kiera Hogan takes on Nevaeh, The Good Brothers defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships against Chris Sabin and James Storm, Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer sign the contract for their No Surrender World Title match and more!
Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer join forces less than two weeks away from their match for the IMPACT World Title at No Surrender. Moose is in control as he begins to wear Dreamer down. Dreamer makes the tag to Swann who quickens the pace with an explosive dropkick to Bey. Dreamer hits Bey with an elbow drop while Swann connects with a splash for two. Moose knees Swann in the back, allowing Bey to regain control. Moose and Bey work on Swann for several minutes before he’s able to create separation with an Enzuigiri. Dreamer is on fire as he connects with a modified back suplex to Bey. Dreamer spikes Bey with his signature DDT but Moose had made the blind tag just moments before! Moose goes for the spear but Tommy sidesteps, causing him to spear Swann instead! Moose quickly capitalizes for the three count on Swann.
After the match, Moose turns his attention to Dreamer and lays him out with a spear. Moose stands tall with the IMPACT World Title held high as IMPACT! goes off the air.