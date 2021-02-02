Rohit Brings Backup to X-Division Title Match at No Surrender

News / February 2, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Earlier tonight on IMPACT!, Rohit Raju defeated TJP in a non-title match to earn himself an X-Division Championship opportunity at No Surrender – but it wasn’t without the help of the returning Mahabali Shera.
Last week, we saw Rohit enlisting the help of an unknown individual and we now know that it was his former ally in the Desi Hit Squad. When TJP retreated underneath the ring to reemerge as his alter-ego Manik, he was confronted by Shera who then laid him out with a vicious chokeslam.
Will Shera lead Rohit Raju to another X-Division Title reign at No Surrender? Find out on February 13th exclusively on IMPACT Plus!
