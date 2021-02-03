Must-See Moments: IMPACT! February 2, 2021

Must-See Moments / February 3, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Last night’s IMPACT! on AXS TV was loaded with shocking returns, brutal assaults, and stunning upsets! Catch up on everything you need to know as No Surrender on IMPACT Plus draws near.
When Jordynne Grace and Jazz fell victim to the numbers game in Jordynne’s match against Susan, a returning Knockouts legend would go on to even the odds! The identity of Rohit Raju‘s new backup was revealed in Rohit’s non-title bout against X-Division Champion TJP! Plus, IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer joined forces to battle Moose and Chris Bey but things didn’t go according to plan!