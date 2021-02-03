Tommy Dreamer to Appear on Press Pass This Thursday

News / February 3, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Tommy Dreamer will be the special guest on Press Pass Podcast this Thursday, February 4th at 2pm ET, streaming LIVE on Facebook!
The media session will highlight everything IMPACT, particularly No Surrender, February 13th on IMPACT Plus, where Dreamer will challenge Rich Swann for the IMPACT World Title on his 50th birthday.
D’Lo Brown will host this edition of Press Pass Podcast and he too will take questions about moving into the IMPACT broadcast booth alongside Matt Striker.