Edwards & Cardona Battle Myers & Hernandez at No Surrender

News / February 4, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Brian Myers has made Eddie Edwards his latest target and it all started when IMPACT Wrestling’s physician wouldn’t let Myers jump ahead of him in line. The “Most Professional Wrestler” has called Eddie a shell of the wrestler he used to be, after he shifted his in-ring style from a technician to more of a hardcore brawler. Last week on IMPACT!, Myers unleashed his hired gun on Eddie, the powerful “Super Mex” Hernandez. But after a momentary 2-on-1 beatdown, it was Myers’ former tag team partner, Matt Cardona, who made the save and now these two teams are set to collide in a huge tag match at No Surrender!
