Triple Threat Revolver Comes to No Surrender

News / February 4, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Do you love Triple Threat matches? Well then the Triple Threat Revolver is for you! On February 13th at No Surrender, Trey Miguel, Chris Bey, Josh Alexander, Blake Christian, Ace Austin, Willie Mack, Suicide and Daivari will compete in one of the most unique and action-packed matches in pro wrestling!
Three competitors start the match. When one is pinned or submitted, another will enter the fray. The Triple Threat matches will continue until there are no more entrants, in which the final pinfall or submission will earn the victor a shot at the X-Division Championship!
