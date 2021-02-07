Matt Hardy Schemes, Good Brothers Pick a Fight, Sami Spits Venom

Backstage / February 7, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Don’t miss these pulse-pounding scenes from backstage on the latest episode of IMPACT!
“Big Money” Matt Hardy strategizes with Private Party ahead of their IMPACT World Tag Team Championship opportunity against The Good Brothers at No Surrender. Speaking of Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, they’re confronted by another duo who want a shot at the gold, both of whom are former champions! Plus, Sami Callihan has some harsh words for the recently returned Trey Miguel and more!
Catch up on everything you need to know from last week’s IMPACT!, then tune in to an all-new episode this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch!