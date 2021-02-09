Tag Title 3 Way & More Added to No Surrender This Saturday

News / February 9, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
More must-see matchups have been announced for this Saturday’s No Surrender on IMPACT Plus event!
What was originally scheduled as a traditional tag team match between IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers and Private Party has been changed to a Triple Threat with the addition of Chris Sabin and James Storm! Earlier tonight on IMPACT!, “Big Money” Matt Hardy instructed Private Party to cost Sabin and Storm their match against Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles. Moments later, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore informed them that their plan had backfired, injecting Sabin and Storm into their title match at No Surrender! Three teams will enter but only one can leave IMPACT Plus with the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships.
Speaking of Tag Team Titles, the Knockouts Tag Team Championships will also be defended at No Surrender when Fire ‘N Flava battle Havok and Nevaeh in a rematch from Hard To Kill. Except this time, it’s a Texas Tornado No DQ match! That means that both members of each team are legal at any given time, and anything goes! Havok and Nevaeh have been a thorn in the side of the reigning champs, especially when they crashed Fire ‘N Flava Fest just a few weeks ago. Can Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz exact their revenge or will new queens of the Knockouts division be crowned?
It’s a family affair this Saturday at No Surrender as Deaner and Jake Something collide one-on-one. After Jake Something turned down Eric Young‘s invitation into Violent By Design and symbolically put his past with the Deaner family behind him, he found himself on the receiving end of a 3-on-1 beatdown. But instead of finishing the job, Deaner was granted the opportunity to do so this Saturday on IMPACT Plus. It’s a personal battle years in the making – who will leave victorious?
Every time Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee think that they’re finished with Jordynne Grace and Jazz, Susan is there to reignite the flame. Earlier tonight on IMPACT!, Jordynne and Jazz evened the odds for ODB after she fell victim to the numbers game in a post-match beatdown, just one week after making her return. Later on, Susan was furious and stormed to Scott D’Amore’s office in order to make this match official. This Saturday at No Surrender, Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee and Susan will take on Jordynne Grace, Jazz and ODB in a huge 6-Knockout tag team match!
After a backstage altercation with Decay, Larry D vowed that he would never hit Rosemary. Luckily for XXXL, they found someone who would be more than happy to – Tenille Dashwood. In order to even the playing field ahead of No Surrender, Decay unveiled their newest member. None other than AAA’s Black Taurus! Now the two squads are set to compete in what is sure to be a hard-hitting 6-person tag team match this Saturday on IMPACT Plus.