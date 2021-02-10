Must-See Moments: Final IMPACT! Before No Surrender

Must-See Moments / February 10, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
A controversial finish, a shocking re-debut, and a passionate speech! These are the Top 5 Must-See Moments from the final IMPACT! before No Surrender this Saturday on IMPACT Plus!
The Good Brothers defended the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships against Chris Sabin and James Storm but Matt Hardy and Private Party had plans of their own. A familiar, yet terrifying face was revealed as the newest member of Decay. Tommy Dreamer and Rich Swann signed the contract for their upcoming IMPACT World Title match and more!
Click here for everything you need to know about No Surrender!