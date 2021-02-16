Decay Victorious Over XXXL on First Ever Before the IMPACT

News / February 16, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Earlier tonight, the action got underway early on the premiere installment of Before the IMPACT, the new IMPACT! pre-game show Tuesday nights at 7/6c on AXS TV!
It was here that Decay continued their rivalry with XXXL as Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve went toe-to-toe with Larry D and Acey Romero in an exclusive matchup. After a slight distraction from the demonic Rosemary, Crazzy Steve connected with his signature DDT on Larry D to score the victory for his team.
BTI features in-depth previews, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes access and an exclusive match every Tuesday just one hour before IMPACT! on AXS TV. Don’t miss it!