IMPACT! Photos: Fallout from No Surrender Begins

Gallery / February 17, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Check out this stunning ringside photo gallery from last night’s IMPACT! on AXS TV as the fallout from No Surrender began.
In the main event, Tommy Dreamer was out for revenge when he battled Moose in Dreamer’s signature match type, Old School Rules! Would Dreamer even the score after Moose attacked both him and IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann at No Surrender?
Plus, the door was kicked open when NJPW’s David Finlay and Juice Robinson squared off with Reno Scum in a hard-hitting tag team match, and so much more!
