Get Your Hard To Kill Autographed Match-Worn Shirts on eBay

News / February 22, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Eddie Edwards battled Sami Callihan last month in a Barbed Wire Massacre match at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view — and Eddie’s match-worn shirt from that violent battle is now available on IMPACT’s eBay store, www.ebay.com.
The shirt is autographed by Eddie, who added info on when the shirt was worn. The shirt also has the IMPACT Hologram to verify its authenticity and the autograph.
Also available is Doc Gallows’ match-worn and autographed shirt from the historic six-man tag team main event at Hard To Kill, featuring AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and IMPACT Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, Chris Sabin and Moose.
IMPACT this week has several more match-worn and autograph shirts available on eBay, from such stars as Rosemary, Crazzy Steve and Suicide.
IMPACT adds new items to its eBay Store daily and some of the items now available include autographed 8×10 photos of such stars as Deonna Purrazzo, The Good Brothers, TJP, Tenille Dashwood and Tommy Dreamer, among others. There also are foam-mounted posters from Bound For Glory and Hard To Kill, each with a swatch of the match-used canvas from that event.