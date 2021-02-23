IMPACT World Title & Knockouts Tag Title Matches Official for Sacrifice

News / February 23, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
After months of buildup, Rich Swann will finally defend the IMPACT World Title against Moose in the main event of Sacrifice, streaming March 13th exclusively on IMPACT Plus. Ever since Moose awarded himself the now-sanctioned TNA World Heavyweight Championship, he has called himself the promotion’s true champion, despite that moniker belonging to IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann. But the heinous actions of Moose were what kept him from receiving the opportunity he so desperately desired. The breaking point came when Moose threatened to end the career of Rich Swann’s best friend, Willie Mack. It was in that moment that Swann finally gave in and granted Moose his long-awaited title opportunity. Now, these two warriors are set to collide in a match several months in the making. Who will leave Sacrifice with the IMPACT World Title around their waist?
Jordynne Grace and Jazz have been a force to be reckoned with since uniting just a few months ago. After defeating the team of Kimber Lee and Susan on IMPACT!, Jordynne and Jazz earned themselves a shot at the Knockouts Tag Team Titles, currently held by Fire ‘N Flava. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz have successfully put their rivalry with Havok and Nevaeh behind them but now, they’re faced with a powerful challenge like no other. On March 13th, who will be willing to make the ultimate sacrifice with the Knockouts Tag Team Titles on the line?