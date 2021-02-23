Johnny Swinger Sends Fallah Bahh for a Ride on BTI

News / February 23, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Every Tuesday night at 7/6c on AXS TV, the action gets started early on Before the IMPACT, the new IMPACT! pre-game show! Each episode features in-depth previews, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes access and an exclusive match just one hour before IMPACT! on AXS TV.
Tonight’s exclusive match saw Johnny Swinger, alongside the Swingerellas, go one-on-one with Fallah Bahh after Swinger kicked him out of Swinger’s Palace! At the conclusion of a back-and-forth contest, Swinger bent the rules by putting his feet on the ropes in order to steal the victory.
BTI was also taken over by reigning Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire ‘N Flava as they kicked out BTI host Jon Burton and turned Before the IMPACT into the Fire ‘N Flava show!
What will happen next week on BTI? Find out at 7/6c on AXS TV.