IMPACT! Exclusives: Storm, Cardona & Bey Look Ahead to Next Week

Exclusive / February 25, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Don’t miss this series of exclusives videos that you won’t see on television!
Next Tuesday at 7/6c, BTI takes over AXS TV just one hour before IMPACT! goes on the air. James Storm previews his match with Rohit Raju which came about after Rohit refused to apologize to the Cowboy for spilling his beer!
Matt Cardona looks to lay down the law when he steps in as the special guest referee for a match between his former friend Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards. Cardona reflects on some of professional wrestling’s greatest referees in this exclusive clip.
After scoring the pinfall in their six-man tag last week, Chris Bey will battle Ace Austin and Black Taurus in a Triple Threat to determine the new #1 contender for the X-Division Title. What does the Ultimate Finesser have to say less than one week away from this huge opportunity?
Tune in to an all-new IMPACT! next Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch as Sacrifice continues to draw near!