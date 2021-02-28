FinJuice Throw Shade, Decay’s Warning, Brian Myers Gets Checked

Backstage / February 28, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
You never know what’s going to happen backstage when IMPACT! on AXS TV takes over the airwaves!
FinJuice confront reigning IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers as they look to continue their wave of momentum in IMPACT Wrestling. Before Black Taurus attempts to earn himself a shot at the X-Division Title, Decay send a daunting message to his opponents. Brian Myers gets put in his place when he finds out that a friend turned enemy will be the special referee in his upcoming match. All this and more in these exclusive scenes from backstage on IMPACT!
