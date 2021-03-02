IMPACT! on AXS TV Results: March 2, 2021

Results / March 2, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
IMPACT! is on the air for another must-see episode on AXS TV.
After teaming up to win a six-man tag last week, Black Taurus, Ace Austin and Chris Bey will now compete against each other in a Triple Threat to determine the next challenger for TJP’s X-Division Title. Taurus sends Bey crashing into Ace with a powerslam. Ace and Bey work together to take out Taurus with in-sync dives to the floor. Bey hits Taurus with a slingshot DDT for two. Ace dropkicks Bey into a vertical suplex from Taurus! The power advantage of Taurus is evident when he connects with a pop-up Samoan Drop on Bey. Fulton trips up Bey from the outside, allowing Ace to capitalize with The Fold to win.
We now know that Ace Austin will challenge TJP for the X-Division Title at Sacrifice, streaming March 13th exclusively on IMPACT Plus.
Gia Miller interviews Jordynne Grace and Jazz after becoming the #1 contenders for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles. Speaking of the champs, they’re interrupted by Fire ‘N Flava. Kiera Hogan may get more than she bargained for after Jordynne suggests that her match with Deonna Purrazzo tonight becomes a Triple Threat with the inclusion of Kiera.
Matt Cardona tells Brian Myers that he’s going to call his match with Eddie Edwards right down the middle tonight.
This match was made earlier tonight on BTI which you can watch every Tuesday at 7/6c on AXS TV. Havok has had somewhat of a falling out with her long-time friend and tag team partner, Nevaeh. As a result, Nevaeh does not accompany Havok to ringside for this match. Tenille connects with Taste of Tenille in the corner for an early two count. Havok hits a big boot, followed by a modified backbreaker to build momentum. Kaleb provides a distraction by getting up on the apron. Tenille capitalizes with the Spotlight Kick to score the victory.
After the match, Nevaeh comes to the aid of her friend and takes out Kaleb as Tenille retreats up the ramp.
Sami Callihan barges into the Skull and Bones Wrestling Academy, which is owned and operated by Trey Miguel and his trainer, CK3. Callihan interrupts a class to confront CK3 and asks him why he taught Trey to be a quitter. CK3 doesn’t back down and says he can’t wait until Trey shows him just how much passion he has. Callihan snaps and is about to take out CK3 with a steel chair when another trainee by the name of Sam Beal enters the ring. Callihan persuades him to have a chat before looking to the camera and telling Trey that he’s in good hands.
Ace Austin and Chris Bey get into an altercation at Swinger’s Palace which leads to a challenge being laid out for a match between the two. Bey thinks that Ace wouldn’t have been able to defeat him earlier tonight if it weren’t for Madman Fulton’s involvement.
Eric Young makes Deaner pay the consequences for coming up short in his war with Jake Something. We see Deaner being trapped in a room as EY and Joe Doering walk away.l
AEW Owner Tony Khan and AEW Commentator Tony Schiavone return for another paid ad to promote this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite at 8/7c on TNT, as well as AEW Revolution LIVE this Sunday at 8pm ET on Pay-Per-View. Revolution will feature AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, with IMPACT Executive Vice President Don Callis in his corner, defending the title against Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match.
TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose speaks on his IMPACT World Title opportunity against Rich Swann at Sacrifice, streaming March 13th exclusively on IMPACT Plus.
Will FinJuice and The Good Brothers be able to put their differences aside and focus on the task at hand that is the daunting force of XXXL and Reno Scum? In the early going, they try to one-up each other and it ends up costing them as Finlay gets pummeled in the corner. Finlay creates separation with a back suplex, allowing him to make the tag to Gallows. The big man goes on the attack as he takes out everyone with a flurry of strikes! The Good Brothers hit the Magic Killer on Thornstowe to score the victory.
After the match, FinJuice and The Good Brothers try to steal the spotlight from each other as it appears that their rivalry is far from over.
We now hear from IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann as he previews his highly-anticipated title defense against Moose at Sacrifice, March 13th streaming exclusively on IMPACT Plus.
FinJuice bait The Good Brothers into challenging them to a match for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships at Sacrifice.
Eddie takes control in the early going with a belly-to-belly suplex, sending Myers to the outside. Eddie follows up with a huge dive to the floor! Eddie hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for two as Cardona continues to call the match right down the middle. Myers turns the tide with a Flatliner. Moments later, Eddie is back in control when he hits a Backpack Stunner. Myers loads up his elbow pad before striking Eddie with the Roster Cut! Cardona catches him in the act and calls for the disqualification.
Gia Miller catches up with Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo ahead of her Triple Threat main event against Jordynne Grace and Kiera Hogan. Deonna admits to attacking ODB in the back last week and claims that tonight, Jordynne is going to find out what happens when you mess with the “Virtuosa”.
Next Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV, don’t miss the final IMPACT! before Sacrifice. Ace Austin battles Chris Bey, Rohit Raju teams with Shera to take on James Storm and Chris Sabin, plus more!
As soon as the bell rings, Jordynne and Kiera double team Deonna and toss her to the outside. Deonna tries to end things early when she locks in the Fujiwara Armbar on Kiera, only to have it quickly broken up. Jordynne rolls through with a thunderous German suplex to Kiera! Jordynne hits Deonna with a Spinebuster and it’s a stalemate between all three Knockouts. Kimber Lee, Susan, Tasha Steelz and Jazz get involved in a brawl on the floor. Jordynne takes them all out with a high-risk dive to the outside! Tasha pulls Kiera out of the ring, helping her avoid a splash from Jordynne. Deonna quickly rolls up Jordynne for the three count.
Post-match, Jordynne fights Tasha to the back. Deonna is left all alone in the ring when ODB returns and lays her out with an assault! ODB stands over Deonna Purrazzo with the Knockouts Title held high as IMPACT! goes off the air.