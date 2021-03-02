Shera Gets the Last Laugh on BTI

News / March 2, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
BTI gets your Tuesday night started in a big way at 7/6c on AXS TV, just one hour before IMPACT! goes on the air. Each episode features in-depth previews, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes access and an exclusive match.
Tonight’s exclusive match saw James Storm go one-on-one with Rohit Raju after he made the “Cowboy” spill his beer. An altercation in Swinger’s Palace later and the bout was made official for BTI! Where Rohit Raju goes, so does the vicious Shera. After his involvement in the match, things were looking good for the “Desi Hitman” but only until Chris Sabin evened the odds. Storm would go on to make Rohit pay with a powerful Last Call superkick for the win. However, it was Shera who would get the last laugh after he took out Sabin and Storm with a brutal post-match attack.
What will happen on the next edition of BTI? Tune in next Tuesday at 7/6c on AXS TV to find out.