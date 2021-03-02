Three More Title Matches Confirmed for Sacrifice

News / March 2, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Sacrifice is proving to be yet another must-see event with the addition of three more Championship matches! Don’t miss any of the action, streaming March 13th exclusively on IMPACT Plus!
Reigning IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers have been at odds with FinJuice since they made their shocking debut in IMPACT Wrestling just a few weeks ago. When these two teams were in NJPW, David Finlay and Juice Robinson were Young Boys, working their way up the ladder of success. But now, things are different and The Good Brothers refuse to recognize FinJuice as the hugely successful tag team that they’ve become. At Sacrifice, FinJuice have the opportunity to change their mind when they challenge The Good Brothers for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles in a highly-anticipated collision!
Recently on IMPACT!, Jordynne Grace and Jazz discovered that ODB had been taken out by an unknown assailant. Fast forward one week. Deonna Purrazzo revealed in an interview with Gia Miller that she was ODB’s attacker! Later on, Purrazzo was victorious over Jordynne Grace and Kiera Hogan in a star-studded main event. ODB would then make her vengeful return and deliver a post-match beatdown on the “Virtuosa”! It’s no secret that ODB has had her differences with the reigning Knockouts champ and the two will now clash with the Knockouts Title on the line at Sacrifice!
After Ace Austin won the Super X-Cup back at Genesis, he felt that he was owed an X-Division Title opportunity – but Scott D’Amore had other plans. D’Amore announced a series of matches to determine who would be next in line to challenge TJP for the gold at Sacrifice. After they were victorious as teammates, Ace Austin, Chris Bey and Black Taurus competed in a Triple Threat to crown a new #1 contender. With the help of Madman Fulton, it was Ace Austin who scored the victory, earning the title shot he initially demanded. Now he will collide with TJP on March 13th with the X-Division Title on the line. Will TJP continue to reign supreme or is Ace Austin becoming the new X-Division Champion simply “Inevitable”?