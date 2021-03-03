Jaw-Dropping Images from Last Night’s IMPACT!

Gallery / March 3, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Less than two weeks away from Sacrifice, the stars of IMPACT Wrestling left it all in the ring on last night’s IMPACT! on AXS TV.
After she admitted to attack ODB in the backstage area last week, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo would pay the consequences for her actions. Brian Myers was put in his place when his former friend, Matt Cardona, was the special referee in his match against Eddie Edwards. Now you can relive these unforgettable moments and so much more in this must-see ringside photo gallery!
