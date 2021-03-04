IMPACT! Exclusives: Myers Speaks His Mind, Austin Has a Message for Bey

Exclusive / March 4, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The cameras were rolling for these exclusive IMPACT! clips that you won’t see on television!
After Brian Myers was caught red handed by special referee Matt Cardona in his match against Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers had some choice words for IMPACT management about its “unsafe working environment”.
Madman Fulton provided the assist for Ace Austin when he pinned Chris Bey to become the new #1 contender for TJP‘s X-Division Title. But before he gets there, Austin must go through a vengeful Bey who claims that Austin wouldn’t have defeated him if it weren’t for Fulton’s interference.
