Good Brothers & FinJuice Make Huge Match, Eric Young Snaps

Backstage / March 6, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Despite being victorious as a team earlier in the night, IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers and NJPW’s FinJuice set a date for their highly-anticipated title clash. After coming up short in his war against his former tag team partner Jake Something, Deaner pays the consequences at the hands of Violent By Design.
