IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: Last Stop Before Sacrifice

Preview / March 8, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
What will happen on the final IMPACT! before Saturday’s Sacrifice on IMPACT Plus? Find out this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch!
Before The Good Brothers defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships against NJPW’s FinJuice this Saturday at Sacrifice, the two teams must first sign the contract for their highly-anticipated title clash. After several weeks of one-upmanship, will Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, David Finlay and Juice Robinson conduct their contract signing in a professional manner or will all hell break loose on IMPACT?
Last week, Ace Austin defeated Chris Bey and Black Taurus to become the next challenger for TJP‘s X-Division Title but it wasn’t without the help of Madman Fulton at ringside. After an altercation inside Swinger‘s Palace, Bey claimed that Austin was unable to defeat him on his own. Now two of the X-Division’s hottest stars are set to collide in singles action just days before Austin’s golden opportunity at Sacrifice!
Last week on BTI, James Storm defeated Rohit Raju after the “Desi Hitman” refused to apologize to the “Cowboy” for spilling his beer. But moments after the bell rang, James Storm and Chris Sabin were on the receiving end of a beatdown from Rohit’s muscle and long-time ally, Shera. This Tuesday on IMPACT!, Storm and Sabin look to exact a measure of revenge when they battle Rohit and Shera in a hard-hitting tag team collision!
This Tuesday at 7/6c on AXS TV, don’t miss BTI as X-Division Champion TJP goes one-on-one with Madman Fulton. Hosted by Nashville-based sportscaster Jon Burton, BTI is the new IMPACT! pre-game show featuring in-depth previews, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes access and an exclusive match every week! Before he defends the X-Division Title against Ace Austin, can TJP eliminate the threat of Madman Fulton and create an even playing field for Sacrifice?
After IMPACT! goes off the air at 10/9c, stay tuned to AXS TV for a new episode of IMPACT in 60! This week’s episode features the greatest matches and moments from the career of IMPACT Wrestling mainstay, Eddie Edwards!