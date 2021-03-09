Ace Austin Sends TJP a Message on BTI

News / March 9, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Before TJP puts his X-Division Title on the line against Ace Austin at Sacrifice, he went one-on-one with Madman Fulton in a BTI exclusive match. Despite Austin’s repeated interference and Fulton’s overwhelming power advantage, TJP was able to pull out the victory with his trademark Mamba Splash. But the celebration wouldn’t last long as it was Ace Austin who delivered a brutal post-match attack on the reigning X-Division Champion.
In an attempt to rekindle their partnership, Havok and Nevaeh agreed to team up once again as they will now battle Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb With a K this Saturday at Sacrifice. Tenille has been a thorn in the side of Havok and Nevaeh, sticking her nose where it doesn’t belong.
