Hold Harmless Match, Sabin & Storm vs VBD, Plus More Added to Sacrifice

News / March 9, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Rounding out the already stacked card for Sacrifice this Saturday on IMPACT Plus are these must-see matchups!
After Brian Myers suffered an eye injury at the hands of Eddie Edwards, he threatened Scott D’Amore with a lawsuit citing IMPACT Wrestling as an unsafe working environment. But IMPACT’s Executive Vice President would go on to put Myers in his place when he announced a Hold Harmless Match pitting him against Eddie Edwards this Saturday at Sacrifice. Hold Harmless means there are no disqualifications, no countouts and anything goes!
When Violent By Design gave Deaner a brutal punishment for coming up short in his war against Jake Something, it was James Storm and Chris Sabin who came to his defense. But whatever happened to Deaner behind closed doors was enough to persuade him to go against their advice as he initiated a beatdown on the duo. This Saturday at Sacrifice, Storm and Sabin are out for revenge when they battle Deaner and Joe Doering in tag team action. With Eric Young lurking at ringside, Jake Something has offered to be in Storm and Sabin’s corner to even the odds.
The terrifying trio known as Decay is looking to make a Sacrifice this Saturday on IMPACT Plus. After Rosemary, Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus interrupted a heated argument between Reno Scum and XXXL on IMPACT!, Adam Thornstowe and Luster the Legend were deemed the perfect targets. Never ones to back down from a fight, Reno Scum accepted their challenge and the match was made official.
The relationship between Havok and Nevaeh has started to crumble after the duo failed to capture the Knockouts Tag Team Titles from Fire ‘N Flava on numerous occasions. But when Havok was on the receiving end of a two-on-one beatdown from Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb With a K, Nevaeh put their differences aside and came to her aid. On BTI, Havok persuaded Nevaeh to give their partnership another go and they’ll do just that when they face Tenille and Kaleb at Sacrifice.
