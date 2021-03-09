IMPACT! on AXS TV Results – March 9, 2021

Results / March 9, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
What will happen on the final IMPACT! before Sacrifice this Saturday on IMPACT Plus? We find out right now.
Fire ‘N Flava are set to defend the Knockouts Tag Team Titles against Jazz and Jordynne Grace at Sacrifice! Who will gain momentum heading into this Saturday’s title clash? Jazz overpowers Tasha in the early going. Tasha begins to build momentum with a flurry of offense in the corner, culminating with a jumping neckbreaker. Jazz pummels her opponent with a series of strikes, followed by a Samoan Drop for two. Jazz locks in the STF, forcing Tasha to submit!
Gia Miller catches up with ODB just days before she challenges Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Title at Sacrifice. ODB is confronted by Susan, who lays out the challenge for a match later tonight!
One of Trey Miguel’s students challenges him to match after Sami Callihan invaded their school last week.
Following his victory over Rohit Raju on BTI last week, James Storm was laid out by Mahabali Shera which has led to this tag team collision. Storm squares off with Sabin as both men exchange stiff strikes. Shera gains the upper-hand with a big boot but Storm quickly comes back with a bulldog! Sabin fights out of a two-on-one assault before hitting Rohit with an assisted tornado DDT. There’s a disagreement between Rohit and Shera. Moments later, Sabin dropkicks Shera into the “Desi Hitman”! Storm takes out Rohit with the Lungblower, followed by Cradle Shock from Sabin to win!
After XXXL and Reno Scum came up short against IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers and FinJuice last week, the two teams are having a shouting match backstage. Decay interrupt and tell Reno Scum that they’re looking for a “sacrifice” this Saturday on IMPACT Plus.
James Storm and Chris Sabin try to defend Deaner after he was punished by Violent By Design for losing to Jake Something. EY warns them to stay out of their business before Deaner initiates a three-on-two beatdown!
Brian Myers threatens Scott D’Amore with a lawsuit for an unsafe working environment. Myers offers to drop the lawsuit if D’Amore terminates Eddie Edwards’ contract. D’Amore doesn’t back down and instead, books Myers in a Hold Harmless Match against Eddie this Saturday at Sacrifice! Hold Harmless means there are no disqualifications, no countouts, and anything goes!
Sami Callihan got in the ear of one of Trey Miguel’s students and now, Sam Beale wants a piece of Trey! Callihan watches on from the top of the stage. Trey makes quick work of his opponent, forcing him to tap out in seconds.
Trey charges towards Callihan but the lights go out. When they come back on, Callihan is in the ring and delivers a Piledriver to Beale!
After their run-in earlier tonight, James Storm and Chris Sabin challenge Joe Doering and Deaner to a tag team match at Sacrifice. Jake Something offers to be in their corner to fight off Eric Young at ringside.
Following AEW Revolution last Sunday on Pay-Per-View, AEW Owner Tony Khan and AEW Commentator Tony Schiavone return for another paid to promote this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8/7c on TNT.
IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers and NJPW’s FinJuice sit down to sign the contract for their Sacrifice title clash this Saturday. But first, both teams engage in a drinking contest. FinJuice outsmart The Good Brothers and a huge brawl breaks out!
Chris Bey claims that Ace Austin wouldn’t have pinned him last week if it weren’t for Madman Fulton’s involvement. Will Austin prove him wrong just days before he challenges TJP for the X-Division Title at Sacrifice? Austin sits Fulton down at ringside and tells him not to get involved. Bey launches himself over the top rope, crashing into Austin on the floor! Austin one-ups him with a dive of his own, followed by a springboard kick for two. Bey pays homage to Amazing Red by hitting Code Red for another near fall. The action is fast and furious as both men topple all the way from the top rope to the floor. Bey almost puts Austin away with the Vertebreaker but he somehow kicks out at two! Austin avoids the Art of Finesse and rolls to the outside. Fulton confronts Bey, allowing Austin to lay in a cheap shot. X-Division Champion TJP appears on the stage and Fulton chases him to the back! Bey hits the Art of Finesse off the distraction to score the victory!
Josh Alexander confronts TJP inside Swinger’s Palace and tells him that his sights are firmly set on the X-Division Title.
Rohit Raju criticizes Shera for his performance as of late. Shera doesn’t take his comments lightly and sends a violent message to the “Desi Hitman”!
As ODB prepares to challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Title this Saturday at Sacrifice, she first turns her attention to Susan tonight on IMPACT! ODB chops Susan in the corner, followed by the Bronco Buster. ODB continues to lay in the offense with the Dirty Dozen! Susan pulls ODB down by her hair before emptying her flask. This only angers ODB who quickly puts Susan away with a modified Samoan Drop!
After the match, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee blindside ODB! Jordynne Grace and Jazz come out to make the save until Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire ‘N Flava join the fray! Before the Knockouts singles and tag team titles are defended at Sacrifice on IMPACT Plus, the reigning champions stand tall.
TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose calls out IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore to make his announcement regarding his match against IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann this Saturday at Sacrifice. D’Amore comes to the ring and invites Swann to join them. D’Amore says that two world champions is one too many and makes their bout a Title Unification Match for both the IMPACT and TNA World Heavyweight titles. Not only that, but the winner will go on to Rebellion on April 24th to face AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a historic Title vs Title Match! As Moose and Swann stare each other down in the ring, Don Callis is seen speaking to Kenny Omega on the phone. Don utters the words “…just like we planned” as IMPACT! goes off the air.