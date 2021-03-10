Must-See Moments: IMPACT! March 9, 2021

Must-See Moments / March 10, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Catch up on everything you need to know with the Top 5 Must-See Moments from the final IMPACT! before Sacrifice this Saturday on IMPACT Plus.
Tensions in the Knockouts division reached a fever pitch as Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee, Susan and Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire ‘N Flava joined forces for a sickening assault on their respective rivals. Chris Bey derailed Ace Austin‘s momentum en route to his X-Division Title shot in an instant classic you have to see to believe. Plus, Scott D’Amore made a monumental announcement that sent shockwaves through the world of professional wrestling, and more!
Preview this Saturday’s high-stakes Sacrifice event streaming on IMPACT Plus!