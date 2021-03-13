Huge 12 Knockout Tag Set for IMPACT!

News / March 13, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
As revealed by Scott D’Amore earlier tonight at Sacrifice, this Tuesday’s IMPACT! on AXS TV will feature a must-see 6 on 6 Knockouts tag team match!
On one side, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo joins forces with Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire ‘N Flava, as well as Kimber Lee, Susan and Tenille Dashwood. They will be squaring off against the team of Jordynne Grace, Jazz, ODB, Havok, Nevaeh and Alisha. This match came about after Tenille Dashwood and Alisha got into an altercation inside Swinger’s Palace. When they went to Scott D’Amore in search of a singles match, IMPACT’s Executive Vice President upped the ante and made the 12 Knockout tag official.
With an unforgettable Sacrifice event in the rear-view mirror, what will happen when these 12 combustible elements collide inside the squared circle? Find out this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch!