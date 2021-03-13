Rich Swann Battles Kenny Omega in Historic Title vs Title Match

News / March 13, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
IMPACT Wrestling executive Scott D’Amore made a pair of rapid-fire announcements March 9th on IMPACT! on AXS TV that sent shockwaves around the wrestling world. D’Amore informed the bitter rivals, Rich Swann and Moose, their main event at Sacrifice would not only unify the IMPACT and TNA World Championships – but the winner would go on to face All Elite Wrestling World Champion Kenny Omega in a mind-blowing title vs. title fight at Rebellion on April 24th.
Earlier tonight at Sacrifice, Rich Swann defeated Moose in a jaw-dropping encounter to become the new IMPACT Wrestling Unified World Champion. With that victory, the Title vs Title match against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is now official.