Sacrifice on IMPACT Plus Results

Results / March 13, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Sacrifice is on the air as Rich Swann and Moose prepare to unify their respective World Championships in tonight’s historic main event!
Decay (Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus) w/ Rosemary vs Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend)
Decay hit Thornstowe with a double backbreaker. Luster attacks Taurus from the apron, allowing Thornstowe to gain control with a senton for two. Taurus hits a step-up headbutt to create separation and make the tag to Steve. Thornstowe double foot stomps Taurus in the corner. Rosemary sprays green mist in the eyes of Luster!
Taurus capitalizes with the Taurus Driver on Thornstowe to win.
Decay (Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus) w/ Rosemary def Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend)
Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb With a K vs Havok & Nevaeh
Havok and Nevaeh are looking to get back on the same page with a victory tonight.
Tenille attempts the DashWoogie in the opening moments of the match but Nevaeh quickly fights it off. Havok and Nevaeh remove the neck-brace of Kaleb, exposing his injured neck. Havok and Nevaeh are in control when Kaleb pulls Nevaeh down by her hair! Tenille and Kaleb cut the ring in half as they begin to wear Nevaeh down. Havok comes in with a burst of momentum and joins Nevaeh for a double backbreaker to Tenille. Nevaeh has Tenille rolled up but Kaleb reverses the momentum, allowing Tenille to score the victory.
Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb With a K def Havok & Nevaeh
Eddie Edwards pumps up IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann for his Title Unification Match against TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose tonight.
Violent By Design (Joe Doering & Deaner) w/ Eric Young vs James Storm & Chris Sabin w/ Jake Something
Doering takes out Sabin and Storm with a thunderous double clothesline. Moments later, Storm skins the cat but gets caught with another huge clothesline! VBD employ quick tags as they wear Storm down in the corner. Storm fights off Deaner and makes the tag to Sabin. The pace quickens as Sabin launches himself off the top with a missile dropkick to Deaner. Storm drops an elbow on Deaner for two. Doering runs through Sabin with a crossbody, followed by a top rope elbow drop from Deaner! EY puts Deaner’s leg on the rope, prompting an attack from Jake at ringside! All hell breaks loose when Deaner pushes Sabin into the referee! Jake prevents EY from hitting Sabin with a Piledriver. Rhino makes his return after being laid out at the hands of VBD. In a shocking turn of events, Rhino hits Sabin with the Gore and Deaner scores the pinfall.
Violent By Design (Joe Doering & Deaner) w/ Eric Young def James Storm & Chris Sabin w/ Jake Something
After the match, Rhino stands alongside Eric Young, Joe Doering and Deaner as it appears that he has joined the ranks of Violent By Design!
Gia Miller catches up with Brian Myers ahead of his Hold Harmless Match with Eddie Edwards tonight. Myers is seen paying Hernandez, which leads us to believe that he’s going to assist “Bad Mood Brian” in the match.
Brian Myers vs Eddie Edwards – Hold Harmless Match
Hold Harmless means that there will be no consequences for what Eddie Edwards does to Brian Myers in this match with no disqualifications and no countouts!
Eddie hits a slingshot crossbody, followed by an explosive dive to the floor. Myers drives Eddie into the steel steps, before hitting repeated shots with a trash can lid. Myers shuts Eddie down with a Michinoku Driver for two. Myers pays the price for bringing a pile of steel chairs into the ring when Eddie connects with a huge Superplex!
Moments later, Eddie hits the Blue Thunder Bomb for a very close near fall. Myers’ hired-gun Hernandez hits the ring but Matt Cardona prevents him from doing any damage to Eddie! Cardona neutralizes Hernandez with Radio Silence. Myers baits Eddie in as he pulls him into the steel frame of the ring but it’s not enough to keep him down. Eddie hits a top rope Backpack Stunner through a table on the floor! Eddie steals the object that Myers uses to load up his elbow and puts it in his knee-pad. Eddie connects with a loaded Boston Knee Party to win.
Eddie Edwards def Brian Myers – Hold Harmless Match
Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) vs Jordynne Grace and Jazz – Knockouts Tag Team Championships
Tasha plays possum and fakes an injury in order to cool off a fiery Jordynne Grace in the early going. Kiera hits a running dropkick in the corner for two. Jazz lands a haymaker to the jaw of Tasha. Kiera gets involved from the apron, allowing Tasha to regain the advantage with a cutter to Jazz. Fire N Flava are in control for several minutes when Jazz hits Tasha with a roundhouse kick and makes the tag! Jordynne hits her signature splash out the corner but Tasha breaks the pin with a top rope splash! Fire N Flava connect with a unique double foot stomp neckbreaker but Jordynne grabs the bottom rope. Jazz locks in the STF. Tasha attempts an elbow drop to break it up but Jazz moves and she nails her partner instead! Tasha pulls Jazz off the apron. Kiera connects with a swinging neckbreaker on Jordynne to retain the titles.
Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) def Jordynne Grace and Jazz – Knockouts Tag Team Championships
Gia Miller tries to get a word with Moose before the huge Title Unification main event tonight. Moose says that he’s done enough talking and walks off.
X-Division Champion TJP vs Ace Austin w/ Madman Fulton – X-Division Championship
After winning the Super X-Cup earlier this year, Ace Austin looks to add another X-Division Title reign to his list of accolades.
TJP aims for Ace with a dropkick but catches Fulton instead. Ace soars through the air and hits a Fosbury Flop on the outside. Ace connects with a springboard kick for two. TJP hits a flurry of high-risk offense, capping things off with an elevated top rope crossbody. Moments later, TJP almost puts Ace away with a tornado DDT! Both competitors match each other’s offense move for move as they both get laid out with in-sync clotheslines. Ace continues to impress with his signature springboard leg drop for another near fall. Ace sets up for The Fold but TJP collapses before he can hit it! Instead of going for the pin, Ace looks to add insult to injury. TJP makes him pay for it as he locks in the knee bar submission! Ace uses the referee as a shield, allowing him to spin kick TJP. Ace hits a double foot stomp, followed by The Fold to win the match and become the new X-Division Champion!
Ace Austin w/ Madman Fulton def X-Division Champion TJP – X-Division Championship
Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb With a K stumble into Swinger’s Palace. Tenille disrespects Alisha and it leads to the two of them wanting a match against each other!
Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo w/ Kimber Lee & Susan vs ODB – Knockouts Championship
Deonna Purrazzo tried to take ODB out of action for good but didn’t get the job done! ODB is out for revenge and the Knockouts Title!
ODB sends Deonna to the floor with a Fallaway slam. Referee Brandon Tolle catches Kimber Lee attacking ODB and ejects both her and Susan from ringside! Deonna locks in an armbar on the ropes and breaks before the count of five. ODB tosses Deonna off the top but the damage done to her arm is apparent. ODB hits a running powerslam for two. Deonna counters Dirty Dozen. Moments later, ODB launches herself off the top rope but Deonna locks in Venus De Milo to win by submission.
Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo def ODB – Knockouts Championship
Scott D’Amore informs Tenille Dashwood and Alisha that despite them wanting a singles match against one another, they’re both going to be involved in a huge 12 Knockout tag this Tuesday on IMPACT!
IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) – IMPACT World Tag Team Championships
Weeks of one-upmanship have come down to this. The IMPACT World Tag Team Titles are on the line!
FinJuice hit Anderson with a double running dropkick in the early going. Finlay is perched on the top when Anderson trips him up, causing him to collide head-first with the turnbuckle! Gallows continues the wear-down process with a big boot to Finlay. The Good Brothers remain in control for several minutes, cutting off the ring and preventing Finlay from making the tag. Anderson charges into the corner but Finlay sidesteps, allowing him to tag in Juice! The pace quickens as Juice goes on the offense. Juice crashes and burns with a cannonball. Gallows capitalizes with a precision kick to the head for a near fall. Anderson almost puts Juice away with a Spinebuster. Gallows gets knocked off the apron before FinJuice connect with the Doomsday Device on Anderson to win the match and the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships!
FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) def IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) – IMPACT World Tag Team Championships
IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann vs TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose – World Title Unification Match
The stakes have never been higher as Rich Swann battles Moose to unify the IMPACT and TNA World Heavyweight Titles with the winner moving on to face AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a historic Title vs Title Match at Rebellion!
Swann goes for a dropkick right at the opening bell. Moose attempts Go To Hell but Swann avoids it. Moose catches him in mid-air, then drives Swann into three steel ring posts! Moose sends Swann for a ride with a huge back body drop. Swann catches Moose off-guard with a roll up for two. Moose comes right back and plants Swann with a powerful Uranagi. Moose props a steel chair in between the ropes but referee Brian Hebner stops him from using it. Moose is in total control and locks in the abdominal stretch. Swann bites the fingers of Moose to begin building momentum but Moose shuts him down with a big gutbuster. Swann counters a powerbomb attempt into a Hurricanrana from the second rope! Swann attempts his signature handspring but is cut off by a mid-air boot to the back. The counters continue as Moose goes for a step-up Moonsault but Swann counters into a cutter! Swann sends Moose crashing to the mat from the top rope but is unable to capitalize. Moose runs back to the top and hits a jaw-dropping Fallaway Moonsault Slam! Moose charges into the corner and inadvertently collides with the chair he set up earlier! Swann stacks him up to score the pin!
IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann def TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose – World Title Unification Match
Rich Swann celebrates with both the IMPACT and TNA World Heavyweight Titles held high as he now turns his attention to the Title vs Title Match against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega at Rebellion! Sacrifice goes off the air.