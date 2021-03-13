VBD Assault Storm & Sabin, Shera Snaps, TJP Put on Notice

Backstage / March 13, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
You do not want to miss these backstage scenes from the final IMPACT! before Sacrifice.
After coming to the aid of a vulnerable Deaner, James Storm and Chris Sabin catch a beatdown from Violent By Design. Mahabali Shera snaps on Rohit Raju after the “Desi Hitman” blamed the big man for their tag team loss. Josh Alexander confronts X-Division Champion TJP and makes his intensions crystal clear, plus more!
Sacrifice streams tonight at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus featuring a huge Title vs Title Unification Match between IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose!