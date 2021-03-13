What Will the Stars of IMPACT Sacrifice on IMPACT Plus?

News / March 13, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Tonight, Sacrifice returns for a history-making event on IMPACT Plus! What will the stars of IMPACT Wrestling be willing to sacrifice?
After months of buildup, Rich Swann will finally defend the IMPACT World Title against Moose in the main event of Sacrifice, streaming March 13th exclusively on IMPACT Plus. Ever since Moose awarded himself the now-sanctioned TNA World Heavyweight Championship, he has called himself the promotion’s true champion, despite that moniker belonging to IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann. But the heinous actions of Moose were what kept him from receiving the opportunity he so desperately desired. The breaking point came when Moose threatened to end the career of Rich Swann’s best friend, Willie Mack. It was in that moment that Swann finally gave in and granted Moose his long-awaited title opportunity. Now, these two warriors are set to collide in a match several months in the making. Who will leave Sacrifice with the IMPACT World Title around their waist?
IMPACT Wrestling executive Scott D’Amore made a pair of rapid-fire announcements March 9th on IMPACT! on AXS TV that sent shockwaves around the wrestling world. D’Amore informed the bitter rivals, Rich Swann and Moose, their main event at Sacrifice would not only unify the IMPACT and TNA World Championships – but the winner would go on to face All Elite Wrestling World Champion Kenny Omega in a mind-blowing title vs. title fight at Rebellion on April 24th.
Jordynne Grace and Jazz have been a force to be reckoned with since uniting just a few months ago. After defeating the team of Kimber Lee and Susan on IMPACT!, Jordynne and Jazz earned themselves a shot at the Knockouts Tag Team Titles, currently held by Fire ‘N Flava. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz have successfully put their rivalry with Havok and Nevaeh behind them but now, they’re faced with a powerful challenge like no other. On March 13th, who will be willing to make the ultimate sacrifice with the Knockouts Tag Team Titles on the line?
Reigning IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers have been at odds with FinJuice since they made their shocking debut in IMPACT Wrestling just a few weeks ago. When these two teams were in NJPW, David Finlay and Juice Robinson were Young Boys, working their way up the ladder of success. But now, things are different and The Good Brothers refuse to recognize FinJuice as the hugely successful tag team that they’ve become. At Sacrifice, FinJuice have the opportunity to change their mind when they challenge The Good Brothers for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles in a highly-anticipated collision!
Recently on IMPACT!, Jordynne Grace and Jazz discovered that ODB had been taken out by an unknown assailant. Fast forward one week. Deonna Purrazzo revealed in an interview with Gia Miller that she was ODB’s attacker! Later on, Purrazzo was victorious over Jordynne Grace and Kiera Hogan in a star-studded main event. ODB would then make her vengeful return and deliver a post-match beatdown on the “Virtuosa”! It’s no secret that ODB has had her differences with the reigning Knockouts champ and the two will now clash with the Knockouts Title on the line at Sacrifice!
After Ace Austin won the Super X-Cup back at Genesis, he felt that he was owed an X-Division Title opportunity – but Scott D’Amore had other plans. D’Amore announced a series of matches to determine who would be next in line to challenge TJP for the gold at Sacrifice. After they were victorious as teammates, Ace Austin, Chris Bey and Black Taurus competed in a Triple Threat to crown a new #1 contender. With the help of Madman Fulton, it was Ace Austin who scored the victory, earning the title shot he initially demanded. Now he will collide with TJP on March 13th with the X-Division Title on the line. Will TJP continue to reign supreme or is Ace Austin becoming the new X-Division Champion simply “Inevitable”?
After Brian Myers suffered an eye injury at the hands of Eddie Edwards, he threatened Scott D’Amore with a lawsuit citing IMPACT Wrestling as an unsafe working environment. But IMPACT’s Executive Vice President would go on to put Myers in his place when he announced a Hold Harmless Match pitting him against Eddie Edwards this Saturday at Sacrifice. Hold Harmless means there are no disqualifications, no countouts and anything goes!
When Violent By Design gave Deaner a brutal punishment for coming up short in his war against Jake Something, it was James Storm and Chris Sabin who came to his defense. But whatever happened to Deaner behind closed doors was enough to persuade him to go against their advice as he initiated a beatdown on the duo. This Saturday at Sacrifice, Storm and Sabin are out for revenge when they battle Deaner and Joe Doering in tag team action. With Eric Young lurking at ringside, Jake Something has offered to be in Storm and Sabin’s corner to even the odds.
The terrifying trio known as Decay is looking to make a Sacrifice this Saturday on IMPACT Plus. After Rosemary, Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus interrupted a heated argument between Reno Scum and XXXL on IMPACT!, Adam Thornstowe and Luster the Legend were deemed the perfect targets. Never ones to back down from a fight, Reno Scum accepted their challenge and the match was made official.
The relationship between Havok and Nevaeh has started to crumble after the duo failed to capture the Knockouts Tag Team Titles from Fire ‘N Flava on numerous occasions. But when Havok was on the receiving end of a two-on-one beatdown from Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb With a K, Nevaeh put their differences aside and came to her aid. On BTI, Havok persuaded Nevaeh to give their partnership another go and they’ll do just that when they face Tenille and Kaleb at Sacrifice.
