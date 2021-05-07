Jordynne Grace Re-Signs With IMPACT Wrestling

News / May 7, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
As first reported by Pro Wrestling Illustrated, former Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace has re-signed with IMPACT Wrestling as part of a new multi-year deal.
Click here for more: https://pwi.podbean.com/e/ep-173-%e2%80%93-jordynne-grace-is-punching-up/
Alongside Rachael Ellering, Jordynne Grace is one half of the current Knockouts Tag Team Champions. After dethroning Fire ‘N Flava at Rebellion, Grace and Ellering will defend their titles in a rematch against the former champions at Under Siege, streaming May 15th on IMPACT Plus.