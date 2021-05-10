IMPACT! Exclusives: Moose Is Heading to Under Siege

Exclusive / May 10, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Moose reflects on his victory over James Storm to qualify for the 6-Way #1 Contenders match at Under Siege, as well as his brutal post-match attack on the IMPACT veteran. Speaking of #1 Contenders matches, arch-rivals Havok and Rosemary preview their upcoming bout to determine Deonna Purrazzo‘s challenger for the Knockouts Title at Under Siege. Plus, Tenille Dashwood is adamant on forming a team with Taylor Wilde, World Tag Team Champion David Finlay prepares for battle with Karl Anderson, and more!
