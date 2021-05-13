Several High-Stakes Matchups Added to Under Siege

News / May 13, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
In addition to the already stacked lineup for this Saturday’s Under Siege on IMPACT Plus event, check out these high-stakes matchups that are now official!
Since making his IMPACT debut just a short time ago, El Phantasmo wasted no time putting himself in the X-Division Title hunt, currently held by Josh Alexander. After defeating top talents such as Ace Austin, Petey Williams, Rohit Raju, TJP and Acey Romero in an X-Division Scramble, the Bullet Club member has now earned himself an X-Division Title opportunity at Under Siege. Will “El P” dethrone Josh Alexander just weeks into his title reign or will the reigning champion prove why they call him the “Walking Weapon”?
Deonna Purrazzo is set to face one of her most daunting challengers yet when she defends the Knockouts Title against Havok at Under Siege. After Havok and Rosemary targeted the champ recently on IMPACT!, it was a reinvigorated Havok who defeated her arch-rival to earn this coveted title opportunity. As a former Knockouts Champion, the “Kaiju Queen” has what it takes to sit atop the Knockouts division, including her devastating finishing move, the Tombstone Piledriver. Will a new Knockouts Champion be crowned or will Deonna Purrazzo write another chapter in the Age of the Virutosa?
Since Taylor Wilde made her highly-anticipated return at Rebellion, she has stated that her goal is to reclaim the Knockouts Championship – but Tenille Dashwood has other plans. For months, Dashwood has been on a search for a tag team partner. Despite Taylor’s clear lack of interest, Dashwood is adamant on changing her mind, even going as far as interfering in Taylor’s matches to ensure she scores the victory. As Kimber Lee and Susan look to eliminate any potential threats to Deonna Purrazzo’s Knockouts Title reign, Taylor will now begrudgingly team with Dashwood in a must-see tag team collision at Under Siege.
As the competition heats up in IMPACT Wrestling, one thing is common across all of its divisions – it’s all about the gold. Several of the competitors who came up short in the X-Division Scramble on IMPACT! will join forces with their tag team partners to battle it out for a shot at the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships, held by New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s FinJuice. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton, TJP and Petey Williams, XXXL or Rohit Raju and Shera – who’s next for David Finlay and Juice Robinson?
Click here for everything you need to know about Under Siege!