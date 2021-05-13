Tasha “Steelz” the Victory Over Jordynne Grace on BTI

News / May 13, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Earlier tonight on AXS TV, Jon Burton, Gia Miller and Josh Mathews hosted another must-see episode of Before the IMPACT!
Just days before Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering defend the Knockouts Tag Team Championships against Fire ‘N Flava at Under Siege, Jordynne battled Tasha Steelz in singles action on BTI. Tasha would not stay down as she looked to pick up the victory heading into Fire ‘N Flava’s rematch for the titles they lost just a few weeks ago at Rebellion. Jordynne pulled out all the stops but in the end, it was interference from Kiera Hogan that allowed Tasha to put her opponent away with the Crucifix Bomb. Was this a sign of things to come at Under Siege on IMPACT Plus?
George Iceman returned for another chilling edition of Iceman Intel. Following up on the scoop that members of the IMPACT roster were experiencing paranormal activity backstage, Iceman revealed that it may be due to a curse that Rosemary has placed on Brian Myers! “Bad Mood Brian” has been embroiled in a rivalry with Decay which will explode this Saturday at Under Siege when he collides with Black Taurus.
