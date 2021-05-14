IMPACT! Exclusives: Does Havok Have Deonna Purrazzo’s Number?

Exclusive / May 14, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The cameras were rolling for these exclusive clips that you won’t see on television!
We hear from champion and challenger as Deonna Purrazzo and Havok prepare for their Knockouts Title clash at Under Siege. Chris Bey sends a message to his opponents ahead of the huge 6-Way #1 Contenders match. Plus, El Phantasmo is poised to dethrone Josh Alexander and become the new X-Division Champion!
Preview the stacked card for Under Siege, streaming this Saturday at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus!